Questions about Cooking Chicken

" " Chicken is a nutritious lean meat and a tasty addition to any meal. ©2007 Michael Glasgow

Chicken has become an economical, versatile, readily available main dish for most American families.

When Herbert Hoover coined his campaign slogan, "a chicken in every pot," he was promising average people something special. Back then, chicken was not a common purchase at the grocery store. It was a treat only enjoyed by farm families and the wealthy.

Chicken is high in protein yet low in fat and cholesterol, with a delicious flavor that makes it a popular choice for healthy, hearty eating. Check out these common chicken questions and tips to get you started:

