Cooking with chocolate can produce some extraordinary desserts, but it can be tricky as well. Knowing the answers to basic questions about cooking with chocolate can give you the foundation you need to be a chocolate success.
Check out these how-to chocolate tips and common questions to get you started on the path to chocolaty goodness:
Advertisement
Why Add Shortening to Chocolate?
Find out why adding shortening to melting chocolate yields an even smoother, silkier texture to your melted chocolate.
There are several different techniques for melting chocolate. Explore them, and find out for yourself which one is right for you.
Many recipes use something called "baking chocolate." Find out what it is, and how to differentiate between the different types.
Bitter, semisweet, unsweetened -- find out what kind of chocolate goes in what kind of recipe, and whether they can be interchanged.
Start out by continuing to the next page and learning about using shortening when cooking with chocolate.
For more information about chocolate, see:
- How Chocolate Works
- Chocolate Recipes
- How to Bake a Cake
- How to Make Cookies