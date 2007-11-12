" " Chocolate Image Gallery Mastering chocolate desserts begins with understanding the basics of cooking with chocolate. Check out these chocolate pictures. ©2007 Photodisc

Cooking with chocolate can produce some extraordinary desserts, but it can be tricky as well. Knowing the answers to basic questions about cooking with chocolate can give you the foundation you need to be a chocolate success.

Check out these how-to chocolate tips and common questions to get you started on the path to chocolaty goodness:

Why Add Shortening to Chocolate?

Find out why adding shortening to melting chocolate yields an even smoother, silkier texture to your melted chocolate.

How to Melt Chocolate

There are several different techniques for melting chocolate. Explore them, and find out for yourself which one is right for you.

What is Baking Chocolate?

Many recipes use something called "baking chocolate." Find out what it is, and how to differentiate between the different types.

Baking Chocolate Facts

Bitter, semisweet, unsweetened -- find out what kind of chocolate goes in what kind of recipe, and whether they can be interchanged.

Start out by continuing to the next page and learning about using shortening when cooking with chocolate.

