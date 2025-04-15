13 Types of Bread: Challah, Sourdough, Rye and More

The ancient art of bread making — with the simple combination of flour, water, yeast and often a little salt added) — probably began with a series of happy accidents involving naturally occurring yeasts.

Today, some home bakers still utilize the natural yeasts that are present in the air, while others use the dried yeast you can buy in little packets or jars, such as the Red Star brand.

Advertisement

Leavened bread recipes use a wide variety of flours and an almost endless list of possible additions, from nuts and candy to fruits and cheese.

1. Sourdough Bread

" " Sourdough bread. alvarez / Getty Images

Sourdough stands out thanks to its tangy flavor, chewy texture and crisp crust. This leavened bread relies on a wild sourdough starter — a bubbly mix of flour, water and wild yeast — instead of commercial yeast.

The result? A rustic loaf with a dark crust and an airy texture that's perfect for everything from breakfast toast to French toast.

2. Rye Bread

" " Rye Bread. Arx0nt / Getty Images

Popular across Central and Eastern Europe, rye bread gets its dense, hearty bite from rye flour. Often featuring caraway seeds, it has a signature earthy flavor that pairs beautifully with cured meats and sharp cheeses.

Whether in traditional Jewish bread like deli rye or a homemade loaf, rye has serious sandwich cred.

3. Challah Bread

" " Challah Bread. kgfoto / Getty Images

This glossy, braided loaf is an enriched dough, meaning it's made with eggs and sometimes vegetable oil and sugar. Challah bread is a traditional Jewish bread served on holidays and Shabbat.

With a fluffy texture and sweet taste, this rich bread is perfect for French toast or pulling apart while served warm.

4. Pita Bread

" " Pita Bread. kcline / Getty Images

Think of pita bread as the ultimate food pocket. Most recipes include yeast (some versions are unleavened) that helps the rounds puff up during baking to create a hollow center, ideal for stuffing with falafel, veggies or hummus. Its thin bread profile makes it a go-to for light meals and snacks.

5. Italian Breads

" " Focaccia. Monica Bertolazzi / Getty Images

The term "Italian bread" covers a lot, but two standouts are focaccia bread and ciabatta. Focaccia is a flat bread drizzled with olive oil and baked to a golden, crispy crust finish. Ciabatta, on the other hand, has a fluffy interior and a crisp crust, perfect for breakfast sandwiches or paninis.

6. French Bread

" " Baguettes. BURCU ATALAY TANKUT / Getty Images

No bread list is complete without French bread, especially the iconic baguette. With its crisp crust and light, airy interior, this long, narrow loaf is often sliced and served warm with butter, used for breakfast toast, or turned into a base for crostini.

French bread varieties also include bâtard and boule, each with their own take on texture and shape.

7. Whole Wheat Bread

" " Whole wheat bread. Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derma / Getty Images

Made from whole wheat flour, this option is a heartier, more nutrient-rich cousin of white bread. Its nutty bread texture and full flavor make it an ideal base for sandwich bread or sliced bread at breakfast.

While often thought of as being especially dense, bakers who use fine-ground flour and high hydration can make whole wheat into a delicious fluffy bread that can rival its white-flour cousins.

8. Potato Bread

" " Potato bread. SimpleImages / Getty Images

Here’s where it gets interesting: Swap out some flour for mashed potatoes, and you get potato bread. It’s soft, has a fluffy interior and features a hint of sweetness. Thanks to the starch in the potatoes, it stays moist longer than traditional yeast breads.

9. Multigrain Bread

" " Multigrain bread. Artur Kozlov / Getty Images

Multigrain bread blends several grains like oats, barley and millet into one hearty loaf. Often made with wholemeal bread or wholewheat bread as a base, it’s a powerhouse of texture and taste, ideal for those who want their bread to pack a little extra nutritional punch.