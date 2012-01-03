What's Kitchari and Why is It One of the Most Detoxifying Foods?

" " Kitchari is one of the most detoxifying foods around. DCL/Sara Novak

I wrote yesterday that I was working from San Francisco this week so I could take part in a fall Ayurvedic Cleanse with Scott Blossom. I've made kitchari before, but using the slow cooker and a recipe that's quite different from this one.

Kitchari is a traditional Ayurvedic dish that's known for its ability to detox the body and balance all three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. For yogis that want to cleanse the body and soul in a gentle manner, kitchari provides ample nutrients while pushing the junk out of your body. It's made with mung beans, basmati rice (or barley in this case), seasonal vegetables, ghee, and spices. The mung beans are known for their ability to remove toxins, specifically pesticides and insecticides, from the body. Mung beans are also a source of protein and the barley provides ample carbohydrates and fiber.

Add whatever seasonal vegetables that you have on hand to complete the dish. Consider butternut squash, burdock root, carrots, sweet potatoes, and the list goes on. The key is to use what's available locally because Ayurveda is linked to the natural transition of the seasons. Go light on the salt in this recipe, allowing the natural flavors of vegetable boullion and kombu to provide extra flavoring. Don't remove the skin from any of the vegetables.

The fall is a great time to cleanse because it's right before the time of the year that we all over do it. Come Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years, the idea of taking a break is just impossible. Overdoing it leads to sickness and of course, the extra poundage which we then have to lose come the New Year. By making a batch a kitchari for lunch and dinner just for a week, along with a simple breakfast of oatmeal you can give your internal organs a break before the big horray of the holidays.