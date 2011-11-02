10 International Dishes for Your Thanksgiving Spread

" " You don't have to serve the traditional turkey and all the trimmings on Thanksgiving. Spice it up and serve more international dishes this year. Linda Raymond/Getty Images

Thanksgiving is a holiday any food lover, regardless of national origin, can enjoy. Originally a celebration of colonists' first successful harvest in the New World, the holiday has become a major part of American culture and an excellent excuse to gain several pounds in a single sitting.

A typical modern-day Thanksgiving feast usually includes the requisite turkey, ham, corn (on or off the cob), potatoes, yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie. Of course, the Pilgrims were more limited in their menu options. They most likely dined on locally available seafood, wild turkey, swans and other fowl, peas, beans, radishes, grapes, plums and nuts. Sadly, there was nary a pumpkin pie in sight and certainly no whipped cream!

Advertisement

Today the U.S. is a country largely inhabited by immigrants from all over the world, so it makes sense that international dishes also have a place at Thanksgiving. Keep reading for our list of 10 delicious and diverse international foods that guests are sure to enjoy come Turkey Day.