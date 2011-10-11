10 Things You Can Make With a Can of Black Beans

" " A can of black beans might not seem like much, but you'll be surprised by the diverse assortment of dishes it can make. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Black beans are popular legumes with Latin American roots. They're high in protein and contain cholesterol-lowering fiber, making them a true modern-day superfood. Whether they're puréed, mashed or chilled, black beans are a delicious way to make an otherwise light dish hearty and satisfying, and at less than $1 a can, they're inexpensive, too.

Since black beans are available year-round, they're easily accessible and a great addition to any meal, whether you're planning a dinner party, tailgate menu or making a sweet treat for the kids. In fact, you can make almost any kind of food with a can of black beans. We know, it's hard to believe they're so versatile, but over the course of this list, we'll show you just how adaptable black beans can be.

