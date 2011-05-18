10 Unexpected Ice Cream Flavors and Ingredients

" " The ice cream company Ben and Jerry's is known for developing unique flavors with creative names. One of their latest flavors -- vanilla ice cream, salted caramel and chocolate-covered potato chip nuggets -- is inspired by the talk show Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Mike Coppola/ Getty Images for Ben & Jerry's

Americans can't claim to be the inventors of ice cream. In fact, it's been around centuries longer than the U.S. has, but back then, it was a delicacy reserved for the ruling class and the very rich. So what can we take credit for? Inventing the things that make ice cream easier to make and affordable for us common folk: ice cream parlors, ice cream making equipment, methods of distribution, ice cream cones, and most importantly, refrigeration. As a culture, we've made ice cream one of our national pastimes.

Americans eat more ice cream than almost every other nation. We usually think of it as a sweet confection flavored with fruits, nuts, chocolate and candies. While the traditional flavors -- chocolate, vanilla and strawberry -- are still the top sellers, there are some inventive ice cream makers putting their own stamp on America's favorite dessert. Here are 10 ice cream flavors -- and added tidbits -- that you probably never expected to see.