5 Cool Kiddie "Cocktails"

" " Who can resist a colorful drink with a little umbrella in it? Your kids will love these nonalcoholic cocktails. See more pictures of kid-friendly recipes. John Foxx/ Getty Images

Cocktails, which some would argue are mankind's greatest leisure achievement, are almost dizzying in their diversity. Some are simple (the classic dry martini), some are sweet (the cosmopolitan) and some are on fire (the blue blazer). The one thing they have in common is that they look good, taste great and make any event feel more stylish. But while cocktails have an aura of sophistication, they're also essentially the adult version of a chocolate sundae with a cherry on top -- a relaxing treat at the end of a hard day.

But what about the kids? Kids need treats, too! It's a hard lesson to forget, especially if you're asking them to behave themselves at a dinner party or trying to avoid a breakdown hours past their bedtime on New Year's Eve. And while kids want to be involved in what the grown-ups are doing, even the most forgiving parenting guides advise against giving them alcohol. What's a parent to do?

Advertisement

Fortunately, the noble art of mixology goes a long way past alcohol. In this article, we'll take a look at five kiddie "cocktails" that are perfect for parties, special occasions or just a hot afternoon.