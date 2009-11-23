5 Soups and Stews Any Guy Can Make

" " For many guys, it's easier to let others do the cooking or to just live off fast food. But you'll feel awfully proud when you get to call out "Soup's on!" See more pictures of healthy soups & sandwiches. ©iStockphoto.com/Brasil2

Cooking can be quite a challenge, and for many guys, it's just easier to let others do it or live off food that comes pre-prepared in boxes, cans and bags. After all, grabbing a burger on the way home or nuking a meal in the microwave is infinitely easier than learning how to actually prepare a meal. Regardless of how culinarily inept you may be, there are several soups and stews that are filling and delicious that you can make with little to no effort.

It doesn't matter if you're a freshman in college and living away from home for the first time, or a man whose idea of cooking breakfast for his family involves pouring cereal and milk into a bowl. In this article, we'll give you five easy-to-make soup and stew recipes that you can use for almost any occasion. If you're looking to surprise your wife by making dinner or trying to impress your date with a home-cooked meal, we have a soup or stew for you.

How easy are these recipes? If you can boil water and pour ingredients into a slow-cooker, you can make the stew featured on the next page.