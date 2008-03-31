Soup and Chili Recipes Channel
Soups & Chilies are a welcome treat to a cold day or to comfort a sick family member, but they can also be the main attraction for a lighter meal.
Learn More
Cooking can be quite a challenge, and for many guys, it's just easier to let others do it or live off food that comes pre-prepared in boxes, cans and bags. But you'll feel awfully proud when you get to call out "Soup's on!"
If you’re a clean freak, the thought of a meal cooked on an ongoing basis in a vessel that’s never washed may horrify you. But some swear by nosh prepped in perpetuity.