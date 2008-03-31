Soup and Chili Recipes Channel

Soups & Chilies are a welcome treat to a cold day or to comfort a sick family member, but they can also be the main attraction for a lighter meal.

5 Soups and Stews Any Guy Can Make

 The Stew You Brew (and Eat) for Years: Perpetual Stew

Cooking can be quite a challenge, and for many guys, it's just easier to let others do it or live off food that comes pre-prepared in boxes, cans and bags. But you'll feel awfully proud when you get to call out "Soup's on!"

By Chris Obenschain

If you’re a clean freak, the thought of a meal cooked on an ongoing basis in a vessel that’s never washed may horrify you. But some swear by nosh prepped in perpetuity.

By Maria Trimarchi