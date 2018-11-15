5 Ways to Use Fresh Cranberries

'Tis the season when you find piles of fresh cranberries in the produce section at your local grocery store. They always look so pretty in their bright red hue. And compared to so many other holiday treats, cranberries are actually good for you. They're packed with fiber, antioxidants, and tons of other vitamins and minerals. Just one cup of cranberries contains 24 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C.
But what if you have no clue what to do with them (other than look at them)? No worries. We've got five ideas that are so simple and delicious, you might want to grab a few extra bags now and toss them in your freezer so you'll have them for later when fresh cranberries won't be available.
Advertisement