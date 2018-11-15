5 Ways to Use Fresh Cranberries

Of course this one is obvious. But so many people just don't do it. So start by ditching that canned stuff and make your own. It's not that hard; just toss the ingredients in a saucepan and give them a stir now and then. You'll get a much better tasting cranberry sauce to enjoy with your turkey and a lot of compliments at dinner.

There's typically a basic recipe on the back of the bag of cranberries — 1 cup of water, 1 cup of sugar, a pinch of salt, and a 12-ounce bag of cranberries. You bring the water and sugar to a boil, add the cranberries, lower the heat and slow-boil it for 10 minutes. Simple.

But consider that your starting point. You can doctor that base recipe with other ingredients like cinnamon sticks, strips of orange or lemon zest, slices of fresh peeled ginger, or a few splashes of your favorite spirit (think bourbon or Grand Marnier) and make it all your own. You can even substitute some of the white sugar for brown, or replace some of the water with orange juice.

Whatever your twist on homemade cranberry sauce, let the final concoction sit for at least 15 minutes to cool; the pectin naturally present in the cranberries will thicken the sauce. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.