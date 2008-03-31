Fall Recipes Channel
Fall has traditionally been a time to bring in the harvest and collect food in preparation for the winter months. Try these Fall recipes such as Cornucopia Crunchers or Football Calzones to fill your stomach.
Learn More
Green bean casserole is a staple at many Thanksgiving dinner tables. But who developed this recipe that has become such a holiday classic?
By Jeremy Glass
The turducken is the definitive bird-within-a-bird-within-a-bird (got that?) on the dinner table today. But who first created this mystery meat, and what does it taste like?
By Jeremy Glass
Fresh cranberries are a sign that the holidays are in full swing. But what are some simple ways to utilize with this tiny tart fruit?
By Shaun Chavis
Advertisement
Deep frying a turkey can be risky business. But if you know how to do it right, you'll be rewarded with a succulent and juicy result you simply can't get from roasting.
By Shaun Chavis