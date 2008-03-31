Holidays and Special Occasion Recipes Channel

Holidays & Special Occasions are a time when food is traditionally shared with visiting friends and families. Each has a unique flavor, including everything from Christmas cookies to burgers and hot dogs on the 4th of July.

Why Is It So Hard to Give a Great Gift?

Dishing It Up: History of the Green Bean Casserole

How Turducken Became the Ultimate Thanksgiving Triple Play

5 Ways to Use Fresh Cranberries

Quick Summer Meal Tips

Dishing It Up: History of the Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole is a staple at many Thanksgiving dinner tables. But who developed this recipe that has become such a holiday classic?

By Jeremy Glass

How Turducken Became the Ultimate Thanksgiving Triple Play

The turducken is the definitive bird-within-a-bird-within-a-bird (got that?) on the dinner table today. But who first created this mystery meat, and what does it taste like?

By Jeremy Glass

5 Ways to Use Fresh Cranberries

Fresh cranberries are a sign that the holidays are in full swing. But what are some simple ways to utilize with this tiny tart fruit?

By Shaun Chavis

How to Deep Fry a Turkey

Deep frying a turkey can be risky business. But if you know how to do it right, you'll be rewarded with a succulent and juicy result you simply can't get from roasting.

By Shaun Chavis

Why Is It So Hard to Give a Great Gift?

You've been warned: Five separate studies showed that people prefer to receive gifts they specifically requested rather than being surprised.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Quick Summer Meal Tips

Use these quick summer meal tips to create delicious dinners without heating up your kitchen. You might be surprised to find that you can create summer meals without having to turn on the oven. Find out how to keep summertime cooking fast and easy.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine