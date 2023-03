Calories and Fat in 36 Fast Foods

Most health and fitness experts, as well as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), agree that the recommended daily caloric intake varies from person to person, depending on an individual's age, gender, and activity level.

But on average, experts recommend a 2,000-calorie diet with about 60 to 65 grams of fat per day. So, as you can see, some of the fast-food items on the following list contain half or nearly all of the daily requirements.