Who Will Be Crowned Winner of the Fried Chicken Sandwich Wars?

Enter McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich. In February 2021, the renowned burger joint bet it all on a new sandwich that would make the McChicken look like McGarbage.

A February 2021 story in The New York Times spoke about McDonald's contribution to the fried chicken wars, calling this current altercation "the fiercest food-world fights in recent years." Fried chicken sandwiches were the second most requested item on DoorDash (just behind chicken fingers), with an estimated 65 percent of the U.S. population having ordered a breaded chicken sandwich in the last six months.

Back in 2019 and 2020, it wasn't just an influx of delicious sandwiches fueling this gruesome battle for white meat supremacy, but rather a decline in the beef industry prompted by coronavirus as well as a spiked interest in chicken.

"Fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food," Cobe says, "and that's what consumers were seeking during the pandemic. Plus, chicken sandwiches are portable, delivery-friendly and relatively inexpensive. All these attributes add up to their popularity. But the increase in demand by restaurants and consumers is pushing chicken prices up, especially with breasts and wings, and making it hard to find supply."

" " McDonald's got in on the chicken sandwich game in February 2021 with not one, but three different versions. The original (seen here), which is topped with pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll; a spicier version of that topped with a pepper sauce; and a deluxe, which includes all the fixings. McDonald's

Cobe also says both Popeyes and Chick-fil-A have a hand in raising the popularity of fried chicken as well as the so-called war.

"Chick-fil-A was really the first out with a premium fried chicken sandwich," Cobe says. "It's been on the menu for years, so it's a tossup between that chain or Popeyes for ownership, but the current war was definitely started by Popeyes. It created a lot of buzz on social media, caused long lines to form outside locations, and sold out in several areas. Meanwhile, other chains had been working on their own upgrades, including KFC and McDonald's, but Popeyes was first out of the gate."

With brand after brand releasing sandwich after sandwich, it's hard to know when this war will end. At the very least, we'll have plenty of delicious fried chicken sandwiches to snack on while we watch the action.

Now That's Interesting Alvin C. Copeland Sr., originally opened Popeyes in 1972 as "Chicken on the Run" in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi selling traditional fried chicken. After several months, the restaurant was not performing well, so Copeland rebranded the restaurant as "Popeyes" and changed the menu selling spicy, New Orleans-style chicken.

Originally Published: May 19, 2021