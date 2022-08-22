What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?

Grits are made of ground white or yellow corn, typically called dent corn. They come in several varieties:

Stone-ground : These are ground corn with the germ left intact; they have a coarse texture.

Quick cooking : These are finely milled so they cook fast.

Instant : These are precooked and dehydrated and require rehydration with boiling water.

Hominy: Hominy grits are made from corn soaked in an alkaline solution (often lime) to soften the hull. The hull is then removed, and the kernels are then dried and stone ground.

Grits may be a Southern dish today, but as a food, they're ancient. Food writer Erin Byers Murray told NPR that while researching her book "Grits: A Cultural and Culinary Journey Through the South" she discovered that corn was being milled in 8700 B.C.E. in Central America. Grits are mostly milled in the Southern U.S. — indeed states below the Dixon-Mason Line, (like Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Florida) and other places are known as the "Grits Belt."

What do grits taste like? They're savory with a subtle flavor of corn and should have a thick, smooth texture like porridge. Restaurants in the South often sell them by the bowl and people have different ways to enjoy them — just a dab of butter and salt and pepper or topped with cheese.

Grits are easy to prepare. You don't need much more than a pot of boiling water.

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in large saucepan. Add dash of salt. Slowly add grits, stirring constantly. Once grits begin to thicken, turn down the heat to low. Let simmer for 30 to 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 3-4 tablespoons of butter, and salt and pepper to taste.

For creamier grits, substitute 2 cups of water for whole milk and prepare the recipe the same. You can store leftover grits in the fridge for up to four days in an airtight container.

