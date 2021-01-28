How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite

Escargot may be a present-day French staple, but its roots go way, way back — upward of 30,000 years, according to Spoon University. Over time, they evolved from a snail snack to a treat for the elite, and they've remained the latter to this day.

"You had aristocrats, and even kings or masters of fiefdoms, enjoying [snail], and they became a living for the peasants and working class," Chrostowski says. "There's a certain cache that comes with people of higher stature consuming something. In the fields or in people's homes, it was like crawfish, something you eat to survive. But it was made fancy by popular elites, and therefore it became highbrow."

According to Mobile Cuisine, the edible-snail movement hit the U.S., particularly California, in the 1850s. The delicacy may not be a state-side staple yet, but that doesn't mean it's not catching on. American restaurants serve roughly 1 billion snails each year — but, unlike Europe, the bulk of snails in the U.S. come in cans.

In Europe, chefs opt for hand-picked snails. These snails are similar to eating, say, fresh clams. The flavors and overall experience are inarguably better than canned. But, since America's escargot enthusiasm is still being cultivated, the states have few certified snail farms, according to Forbes.

Peconic Escargot of New York, one of the few USDA certified snail farms in the states, is doing its part to gain snail momentum in America, and has customers ranging from home cooks to fine-dining restaurants. And, for those particularly curious, Peconic even sells fresh snails on its website.

" " This escargot dish consists of Brittany snails, garlic, butter and parsley. The Washington Post via Getty Images