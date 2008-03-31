French Recipes Channel

French Cuisine is popular in many higher-end restaurants because it has been refined and enriched over centuries of practice. It ranges from elegant seafood dishes to simple bistro fare and fanciful desserts.

How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite

Escargot is a delicacy of snails that's common in many European countries like France, Spain and Portugal. But what do snails even taste like and how are they prepared?

By Stephanie Vermillion

What Is Foie Gras, and Why Is It Being Banned?

Cities around the world are banning foie gras, the French delicacy of fattened duck liver because the labor-intensive force-feeding process is considered unethical.

By Stephanie Vermillion

French Cooking 101

Need a little ooh-la-la in your cooking? French cuisine may be one of the most sophisticated in the world, but that doesn't mean you can't turn out some French-inspired dishes from your suburban U.S. kitchen.

By Chris Obenschain