French Recipes Channel
French Cuisine is popular in many higher-end restaurants because it has been refined and enriched over centuries of practice. It ranges from elegant seafood dishes to simple bistro fare and fanciful desserts.
Escargot is a delicacy of snails that's common in many European countries like France, Spain and Portugal. But what do snails even taste like and how are they prepared?
Cities around the world are banning foie gras, the French delicacy of fattened duck liver because the labor-intensive force-feeding process is considered unethical.
Need a little ooh-la-la in your cooking? French cuisine may be one of the most sophisticated in the world, but that doesn't mean you can't turn out some French-inspired dishes from your suburban U.S. kitchen.