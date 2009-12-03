10 Must-have Marinades, Brines and Barbecue Rubs

" " For tender, flavorful meat, whip up one of these marinades, brines or rubs. See more pictures of grilling steak. David Chasey/ Getty Images

There's no good reason to cook a choice cut of meat without seasoning it. Doctoring up your favorite foods with a little flavor transforms meals.

If you don't mind planning a meal ahead of time, marinades are a great option for grilling. They're typically made with vinegar or wine, oil, spices and herbs. Meats, seafood and poultry are steeped in it for hours -- sometimes an entire day -- before cooking. Meats that easily dry out on the grill or in the oven, such as pork or turkey, are better paired with brines, which are water-and-salt solutions enhanced with other spices and herbs. And dry or wet rubs made with spices and sometimes oil are rubbed directly onto and into meat to flavor and tenderize it.

Advertisement

Whether you're a novice in the kitchen and want a solution for dried-out meats, or you're a veteran cook with years of experience, you'll love these 10 recipes for marinades, brines and rubs that every cook should have on hand.