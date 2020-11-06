Paprika Is Way More Than Just Deviled Egg Dust

Spanish varieties of paprika, whether sweet, bittersweet or hot, tend to be smoked. "In Spain and Portugal, the dried peppers are smoked over an oak fire," Waldeck says. "The package doesn't even say 'smoked' on it. It just says 'pimentón' (paprika) on it. And it's used in my favorite thing to make with smoked paprika, an old-world sauce made all over both Spain and Portugal, Romesco sauce. It's a combination of old bread, bell peppers, smoked paprika and almonds." Romesco sauce is served in various ways, including as a spread on bread, on meats and stirred in soups.

Waldeck describes paprika as having the "taste of the smell of bell pepper."

"I think it's because I use Romesco sauce a lot," she says. "If it's a hot paprika, it's more like a hot chili pepper, but if it's sweet, it's fruity flavored. In wine (tasting), there's a term 'pyrazine,' that's the smell of bell pepper. That's what paprika smells like to me."

Paprika is known for its bright red color. It looks a lot like chili powder, but has a much different flavor.

Just because paprika is the same rich color as chili powder (or chipotle chili or ancho chili powders) doesn't mean you can use the seasonings interchangeably. In many cases, the seasoning labeled "chili powder" in most cabinets is a blend of spices, including garlic powder, cumin, black pepper and various chili powders. The chili's heat or sweetness could be very different from the paprika called for by your recipe. When the recipe calls for paprika, it's best to use actual paprika.

You want to buy paprika from a place that has a good turnover in spices; otherwise, you don't know how long it's been sitting there. Those little tins of spices can be notoriously dated.

"The red and red-orange ground spices have a lot of natural oil in them," she says. "They will go bad quicker than other spices. It's best to keep paprika in a dark jar in a cool place. And not near the stove — heat isn't good for it either. If it doesn't smell good and it's brown when you open it, it's dust. It's no longer paprika. The good thing about paprika is that it's inexpensive and easy to replace. Just don't buy a ginormous package. This is a case where buying smaller is better."

Now That's Interesting Some paprika varieties, especially the hot kinds, contain the compound capsaicin, which can serve as an anti-inflammatory — especially useful for those suffering from autoimmune disorders and chronic pain.

Originally Published: Nov 6, 2020