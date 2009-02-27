Ultimate Guide to the Veneto Wine Region

The Veneto Wine region has been home to viticulture since the Bronze Age, making it one of the old­est homes of winemaking in the world. The world has come to expect great things; after all, 3,000 years of practice should hone some pretty spectacular skills.

Before the Roman Empire came to Veneto, there were just little villages and cities here and there and most of the wine produced was simply consumed by the peasants who made it. Winemaking was not yet a livelihood for the region, but more of a hobby. The Romans changed all that when they showed up around 200 B.C. It was the Romans who cut the landscape into a patchwork of fields to be used for growing assorted things, with much of land being dedicated to grape vines. It was also Romans who started the settlements that would eventually become known as Verona and Venice, the source of the regions wealth and influence [source: WineCountry.it].

The Roman rule held steady until the Barbarians came into the picture, changing everything. The people of the region had to scatter and hide near the coasts, in the marshes or even flee to nearby islands. Eventually the Barbarian invasions came to an end and for those who stuck it out, the rewards were quick. The port of Venice began to provide money to the region, allowing the artisans of the area to perfect their skills, making Veneto and its great cities home to the finest art, fashion and wine in the world. The port then brought these crafts all over the world, creating demand for their superior products. It was not long before Veneto was the center of the fashion and winemaking industries. As such it was a very sought after part of the world, at one point part of France, part of Austria, and eventually once again part of Italy due to repeated conquering and trading of the region [source: Boglewood.com].

You would think that after all this time making history the region would take a break and let someone else push the envelope for a while. You would be wrong. Veneto continued to make history. It became home to the first Italian school for vine growing in 1885 and it also hosted the first-ever wine tourism road [source: WineCountry.it].

Real Italian Wine Made in France When the Veneto region was conquered by France, it had the honor of being conquered by Napoleon Bonaparte himself. He marched through the Veneto region, taking cities for France along the way until he captured the real prize, Venice [source: Boglewood.com]. For a short time, Veneto, and subsequently Venice, were considered to be French land, but this didn’t last long and within a century, Veneto was once again in Italy. ­