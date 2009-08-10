10 Tips for Sneaking Healthy Ingredients Into Your Kids' Favorite Meals

" " Whole grains masquerading on a bagel might just get gobbled up -- if there's grape jelly involved. Chris Stein/ Getty Images

The benefits of whole grains really can't be overstated. They reduce the risk of heart disease, help with weight management and provide fiber for healthy digestion, iron for healthy blood and magnesium for healthy bone growth. They're also often unbelievably boring for kids to eat. Nonetheless, there are a couple of ways to sneak some extra whole grains into their diets. Try using whole-wheat pita instead of bread for sandwiches. Wheat pasta is one of the best ways to get in a couple of servings of whole grains -- if kids balk, you can start by mixing in just a little with your regular refined white pasta. Popcorn is also, surprisingly enough, a whole grain. Finally, if worst comes to worst, you can slip a little bit of bran into your child's favorite cookies without him or her ever knowing better.