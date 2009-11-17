Kids in the Kitchen
A good diet is important for you and your kids. Bring the kids in the kitchen and develop their palates by introducing them to a variety of foods that are easy to prepare. Read about what foods are good for kid's brains to the best snacks.
Kids are more likely to eat food they've helped to prepare. And they love pizza and pasta. With that in mind, we've come up with five Italian-inspired dishes that even the littlest ones can have a hand in making.
Panna cotta may seem like a fancy dessert, but it's actually quite simple to make. And with these five tips, your Italian desserts will come out just right -- every time.
It's a flaky pastry tube with a creamy delicious filling. But what's that filling supposed to be made of, and is there room to experiment?
Few things cause more joy in young children than eating. Sometimes, though, overzealous (and clumsy) hands don't quite know how to handle certain foods, and healthy snacks and sweet treats alike can be hazardous.
Kate and her kids prepared these dishes with chef Emeril Lagasse. Now you can try these delicious, kid-friendly recipes with your little ones.
For over a generation, school children have been taught that the tongue could distinguish four tastes: salty, sweet, bitter and sour. But can kids taste one of these more than adults can?
Your little one may wrinkle his nose at green beans, but what if he helped wash them and snap the ends off? For the sake of pride and hard work, is he likelier to take a big bite of vegetables?
Your child may not like to eat spinach but loves gulping down smoothies. So why not puree the dark greens with blueberries for a covert nutrition operation? That's not the only sneaky idea we've got.
Some kids prefer sandwiches without crusts, while others only like plain hamburgers. Kids can be picky eaters, but there are several meals that always seem to be winners. And you can make them healthy to boot.
You've seen it in movies and on TV -- the high school cafeteria or the camp commissary, where bored kids pick up their food and fling it across the room onto their nemesis. But what really goes on behind food fights?
If your elbows creep onto the table or you hijack the salt and pepper as it's being passed to one of your dinner companions, you're breaking etiquette. Sounds like you need to learn some manners.
Kids normally outgrow their narrow eating habits, but that doesn't mean their picky taste doesn't frustrate their parents while it lasts. What are some good ways to help coax a child out of a food rut?
