5 Italian Dinner Party Ideas

Italian food has all the ingredients for a perfect dinner party!

Want to throw a knockout dinner party your friends will talk about for months? The evening's ambiance and the chemistry among guests are important, but nothing trumps the food and drinks you serve. So why not please everyone's palate with an Italian-inspired feast?

What's not to love about a country's cuisine when it tends to revolve around cheese and wine? When planning your affair, first decide what kind Italian foods and drinks you want to serve, then choose how you want to present them. These five fun dinner party plans should give you a great place to start!

