10 No-cook Dinners for Summer

" " With all the time you save not cooking, how about making a double-decker turkey sandwich? Rita Maas/FoodPix/ Getty Images

Entire restaurant chains are built on the basic salad and sandwich combo. To compete, all you really need to do is freshen up your ingredients, starting with the bread. To make the most of this experience, skip the factory white and try some fresh baked offerings from your local grocery store bakery. These breads aren't packed with preservatives, and they offer real flavor and a variety of textures, like the soft center and chewy crust of Italian bread.

Next, fill the table with platters of deli meats, sliced cheeses and all the fixings. Include basic toppings, like lettuce and tomatoes, or branch out into more exotic fare, like sliced avocados, crisp apples slices or hummus.

Advertisement

Complete your assembly line with a simple tossed salad. Serve on festive paper plates and eat outside to take advantage of those long summer days.

To get started, why not whip up some heroes or tofu-rich egg salad sandwiches.