5 Tips for Throwing a 1950s Dinner Party

Though you may want to go for something more ambitious than a roast, little touches like a hostess apron in an intensely retro print will bring your guests back to the nifty '50s.

The 1950s were much more than poodle skirts and saddle shoes. The era was filled with dinner parties and adventurous dishes, too. Need evidence? Just flip through a vintage cookbook brimming with crowd-pleasing recipes for pupu platters, Spam loaves and frankfurter casseroles.

These throwback recipes are the perfect inspiration for throwing a 1950s dinner party. Brought to life by a generation of homemakers on the cusp of a fast food revolution, midcentury fare embodies a time when home-cooked meals were the norm -- and served with gravity-defying Jell-O salads, in both sweet and savory varieties, on the side.

Throwing a 1950s dinner party is fun, but it's no small feat. After all, during this decade a typical day began by frying bacon, poaching eggs, flipping pancakes, baking apples, brewing coffee and pouring milk. And that was just breakfast. On a Wednesday. You can imagine what dinner must have been like.

To get you started, we're sharing our top five tips for throwing a 1950s dinner party; it all begins with a few retro recipe sources on the next page.