General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals

These ghastly goofball cereals have roots that date back to the early 1970s when the iconic Count Chocula and Franken Berry arrived on the breakfast scene to the delight of every young boy or girl (and their parents). At the time they were the only chocolate and strawberry-flavored cereals on the market, making them instant hits.

Their debut was followed up in 1972 with the addition of Boo-Berry, the first-ever blueberry-flavored cereal.

General Mills used "frightfully fun" promotions to fuel the cereals' popularities, which included everything from toys inside the cereal boxes to animated commercials during kids' television programming. General Mills even praised the nutritious aspects of the cereals to parents, which further drove sales and excitement around the brand.

Frute Brute (originally Fruit Brute) hit shelves for the first time in 1974 but was sent back to the General Mills vault in 1982. The cereal is making an appearance for the first time since 2013 and will round out this year's seasonal spooky cereals. Don't remember Frute Brute? You might have seen it on the big screen in one of its several "appearances" in a handful of 1990s blockbusters, including Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" and "Reservoir Dogs."