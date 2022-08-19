General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals

Monster fans grab your bowls and spoons. General Mills, whose cereals have been canonized in our collective imaginations with iconic brands like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms, has brought back its annual monster cereals for a limited-edition release. You know, the scary cereals like Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry, and for the first time in nearly a decade, Frute Brute!
American artist and monster enthusiast KAWS even got in on the fun and created the cereal box designs for all four boxes. Each one harkens back to classic images that have been part of the American breakfast experience for the last half-century.
