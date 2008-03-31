Coffee and Tea Recipes Channel

Coffee & Tea come in all colors and flavors and can be brewed or roasted. Each blend can put the cap on a great party or provide the perfect communal drink just to sit and talk.

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans
Been searching the world for that perfect cup of coffee? Maybe learning the fine art and science of roasting your own coffee beans is the way to go.

By Muriel Vega

Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee
The American Civil War was a time of horror, loss and division. Plus many soldiers had to endure a vile, evaporated coffee sludge known as "The Essence of Coffee."

By Robert Lamb

Egg in Your Coffee? Some Say It’s the Best Way
Egg in your coffee? It may sound odd, but it’s part of an old but enduring method of brewing that devotees say yields a better cup of joe.

By Maria Trimarchi

No Milk, No Espresso, All Science: Frothing Up a Dairy-Free Latte
What happens when you substitute a blender and a molecular gastronomy ingredient for dairy and steam?

By Sarah Gleim