Drink Recipes Channel

Drinks are an important part of any party or entertaining. The right amount and selection of drinks makes sure that everyone has a good time.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending

5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending

 Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

 Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee

Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee

 Egg in Your Coffee? Some Say It’s the Best Way

Egg in Your Coffee? Some Say It’s the Best Way

Learn More

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans
Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

Been searching the world for that perfect cup of coffee? Maybe learning the fine art and science of roasting your own coffee beans is the way to go.

By Muriel Vega

5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending

Whether you're into craft cocktails, or just like Jack and Coke, you're sure to be stimulated by our list of facts.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee
Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee

The American Civil War was a time of horror, loss and division. Plus many soldiers had to endure a vile, evaporated coffee sludge known as "The Essence of Coffee."

By Robert Lamb

Advertisement

Egg in Your Coffee? Some Say It’s the Best Way
Egg in Your Coffee? Some Say It’s the Best Way

Egg in your coffee? It may sound odd, but it’s part of an old but enduring method of brewing that devotees say yields a better cup of joe.

By Maria Trimarchi

No Milk, No Espresso, All Science: Frothing Up a Dairy-Free Latte
No Milk, No Espresso, All Science: Frothing Up a Dairy-Free Latte

What happens when you substitute a blender and a molecular gastronomy ingredient for dairy and steam?

By Sarah Gleim