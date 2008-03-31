Regional Recipes Channel

Regional American Cuisine can often be traced back to some of the first inhabitants of each geographic region of America: the colonial northeast, the Cajun and "country" southeast, the hearty explorers of the Midwest and the Latin influence of the southwest.

Sextuplets Take New York: Digna's Recipes

Sextuplets Take New York: Digna's Recipes

 The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits

The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits

 5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken

5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken

 Ultimate Guide to Southern Food

Ultimate Guide to Southern Food

Learn More

The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits
The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits

And a simple biscuit recipe to go along with it.

By Shaun Chavis

5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken
5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken

How did this dish become so associated with the American South and yet so beloved all over the world?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Sextuplets Take New York: Digna's Recipes
Sextuplets Take New York: Digna's Recipes

See what Latin American recipes Digna Carpio, mother of a tween and sextuplets manager, whips up in the kitchen for her family.

Advertisement

Ultimate Guide to Southern Food
Ultimate Guide to Southern Food

Fried chicken. Barbeque. Biscuits and gravy. Collard greens. Black-eyed peas. Grits. Fried green tomatoes. Sweet tea. Peach cobbler. Pecan pie. The cuisine of the American South is as varied, as interesting and as diverse as its history.

By Richard Winter