Regional American Cuisine can often be traced back to some of the first inhabitants of each geographic region of America: the colonial northeast, the Cajun and "country" southeast, the hearty explorers of the Midwest and the Latin influence of the southwest.
And a simple biscuit recipe to go along with it.
By Shaun Chavis
How did this dish become so associated with the American South and yet so beloved all over the world?
See what Latin American recipes Digna Carpio, mother of a tween and sextuplets manager, whips up in the kitchen for her family.
Fried chicken. Barbeque. Biscuits and gravy. Collard greens. Black-eyed peas. Grits. Fried green tomatoes. Sweet tea. Peach cobbler. Pecan pie. The cuisine of the American South is as varied, as interesting and as diverse as its history.