Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance

An oven that promises crispy foods, less fat and quick heating times may sound like a far-fetched miracle, but it's not these days. We're talking about air fryers. Yes, the same air fryer your friends, family and even you probably have, like millions of fellow air-frying Americans.
The compact air fryer has been flying off the shelves since its introduction in Europe in 2010. Almost 10 million air fryers sold in the U.S. between May 2017 and March 2019, according to the NPD Group research firm. And, nearly 2 million more air fryers sold in the four months before July 2020 than the same time in 2019. The air-fryer market is expected to keep soaring, reaching a $1,425.7 million market size by 2026, according to Allied Market Research, with both consumers and the hospitality industry as primary buyers.
Why are these mini ovens selling like air-fried hot cakes? It's largely due to those promises of calorie cutting and quick heating speeds.