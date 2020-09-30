Why Air Fryers Are the Hottest Must-have Small Appliance

Of course, cooking with an air fryer does require some prep work and understanding. The first thing to know is whether an air fryer is the best choice for cooking your desired dish. Foods dipped in liquid batter — like onion rings — aren't ideal because the batter can seep through the air-fryer basket's holes, creating a mess and equally unappetizing food.

It's best to stick with dry-seasoned items — from baked potatoes and bacon to mozzarella sticks and cookies. According to Food Network, some of the most unexpected air-fry-friendly foods include hard-boiled eggs, croutons, quiche and even ravioli.

When it's time to cook, it's best to follow the manufacturer's directions, but typically you want to set the air fryer to preheat before adding the food. This will allow the food the best chance to cook evenly. Usually a temperature between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit (148 degrees and 190 degrees Celsius) is ideal for frying most foods.

The time it takes to cook is usually anywhere from several minutes to an hour depending on the meal. Bacon needs between eight and 12 minutes, while denser foods like whole chicken could take up to 65 minutes, according to Cook Smarts. Vegetables typically require between five to 15 minutes, although whole potatoes may need up to a half-hour.

Here's where things get tricky: Most air-fryer baskets are small (hence the compact fryer size). They come in a 2 or 5.8 quarts (2 or 6.5 liter) capacity; that's ideal for one to two people and, sadly, no leftovers, according to Simply Recipes.