Food Storage Tips

" " Berries should be carefully handled and stored. Photodisc

Q. I love to buy fresh berries in the summer. How can I make them last?

A. Berries are more perishable than many other kinds of fruit, so take extra care when handling them. Choose berries that are plump and richly colored (they won't ripen further after they've been picked); avoid packages with crushed or moldy berries.

Store berries uncovered in the refrigerator, and don't rinse them until just before you're ready to use them -- they spoil quickly when damp.

Advertisement

To enjoy the flavors of summer all year long, freeze fresh berries immediately after purchasing. Wash and dry the berries, then arrange them in a single layer on a baking sheet (if using strawberries, hull them first). Freeze the berries until frozen solid and transfer them to plastic freezer bags for storage.

To learn more about storing and transporting food, continue on to the next page.

For more information about food preservation, see: