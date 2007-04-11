How to Cook Clams

A bushel of quahogs, aka hard shell clams, on Marthas Vineyard Island.
Clams are a mollusk that are only available in the summertime. Whether steamed or eaten raw, they are a delicious shellfish that can easily be prepared at home.

Steaming clams is a quick and easy way to enjoy this tasty treat. Please note: Clams in the shell should open as they cook. Remove them as they open and continue cooking until all are opened. Discard any that do not open.

  1. Discard any clams that remain open when tapped with fingers. Scrub clams with stiff brush under cold running water.
  2. Soak clams in mixture of 1/3 cup salt to 1 gallon water for 20 minutes. Drain water; repeat 2 more times.
  3. Place 1 cup water in large stockpot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add clams. Cover stockpot; reduce heat to medium. Steam 5 to 7 minutes or until clams open. Remove from stockpot with tongs. Discard any clams that remain unopened.
  4. Cut steamed clams out of shells with utility knife.

The next section will provide tips on cleaning and shucking raw clams.

Shucking Raw Clams

While most clams you buy in the store have already been cleaned to some degree, there is usually some residual sand or salt. Cleaning your clams properly may take a few extra minutes, but the end result will be more than worth the effort.

  1. Discard any clams that remain open when tapped with fingers. To clean clams, scrub with stiff brush under cold running water. Soak clams in mixture of 1/3 cup salt to 1 gallon water for 20 minutes. Drain water; repeat 2 more times.
  2. Place clams on tray and refrigerate 1 hour to help clams relax.
  3. Shuck clams. Take pointed clam knife in one hand and thick towel or glove in the other. With towel, grip shell in palm of hand. Keeping clam level with knife, insert the tip of knife between the shell halves next to hinge; twist to pry shell apart until you hear a snap. (Use knife as leverage; do not force.)
  4. Twist to open shell, keeping clam level at all times to save juice. Cut the muscle from shell and discard top shell.
  5. Tip shell over strainer in bowl to catch clams. Cut clams out of shells with utility knife; discard bottom shell.

Don't miss out on this delicacy of the sea. Use the tips detailed in this article to help you enjoy clams in the comfort of your own home!

