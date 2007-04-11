How to Cook Clams

Clams are a mollusk that are only available in the summertime. Whether steamed or eaten raw, they are a delicious shellfish that can easily be prepared at home.
Steaming clams is a quick and easy way to enjoy this tasty treat. Please note: Clams in the shell should open as they cook. Remove them as they open and continue cooking until all are opened. Discard any that do not open.
Advertisement
- Discard any clams that remain open when tapped with fingers. Scrub clams with stiff brush under cold running water.
- Soak clams in mixture of 1/3 cup salt to 1 gallon water for 20 minutes. Drain water; repeat 2 more times.
- Place 1 cup water in large stockpot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add clams. Cover stockpot; reduce heat to medium. Steam 5 to 7 minutes or until clams open. Remove from stockpot with tongs. Discard any clams that remain unopened.
- Cut steamed clams out of shells with utility knife.
The next section will provide tips on cleaning and shucking raw clams.
Advertisement