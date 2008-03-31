Shellfish Recipes Channel
Shellfish are the typical fare served as a main dish in most higher-end restaurants and make up the "surf" part of a surf-and-turf cuisine. The most popular shellfish are lobster, crab, shrimp and scallops.
Learn More
Although grilling shrimp may appear to be intimidating, all you really need is a grilling basket. You can learn more about how to cook shrimp on the grill by reading this article.
Whenever you prepare shellfish on a grill, pay attention so that it doesn’t get overcooked. Learn more about how to grill lobster tails in this article.