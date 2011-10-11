10 5-minute Dinner Ideas

" " Looks can be deceiving; you can have this bird prepped and in the oven in less than 5 minutes. See more easy weeknight meals pictures. Comstock/ Thinkstock

Steak cooked to order. Homemade pasta sauce simmering on the stove. Fresh vegetables handpicked and steamed to perfection. It sounds wonderful, but who has the time to put together a meal like these every single day? Between work, school, homework and household chores, sometimes it's a wonder that our families get fed at all. But you can pull together a balanced meal without sacrificing too much time and energy.

Anyone can pop the top off a box of macaroni and cheese and serve it up, but it's nice to get more of the food pyramid represented in your family's evening fare. Fortunately, there are all kinds of meals that are healthy and delicious that don't require a whole lot of prep time. Here are 10 ideas for dinner that should take you about five minutes or less to prepare. It takes longer than that to go through the drive-thru at Micky D's.