America's Top 10 Favorite Sandwiches

Here's a dynamite recipe for an Italian-style hot beef sandwich. But don't let the name fool you: The sandwich doesn't come from Italy, as you might guess. While the origins are debated, one thing is certain -- Italian hot beef sandwiches are supremely popular in the Chicago area where there's ample supply of imported Italian meats. By pulling the beef so it takes on a shredded consistency, you can stretch your supply quite easily in order to feed a lot of people at large-scale events. Plus, it's easy to prepare the beef in a slow cooker, where it cooks for about 10 hours, taking on delectable flavors like garlic, mustard seeds and dill pickles. Serve the beef on a toasted bun and garnish with your favorite fixings, such as tomatoes, onion and lettuce.

