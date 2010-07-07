10 Great Snack Ideas for the Beach

" " Assume that you're going to get hungry during a day at the beach. See more pictures of classic snacks. Jamie Grill/ Getty Images

There are certain things you assume when you spend a day at the beach. For one thing, there will be sand everywhere. You can also assume all that fun in the sun and water will make everybody hungry. Very hungry.

Snacks are a must. If you're at a developed beach, you may be able to buy snacks from a concession stand -- but they're likely to be overpriced and unhealthy.

Beach time is supposed to be fun time, and nobody wants to devote a lot of effort to making snacks. But with a little planning, you can provide food to keep everybody active and happy without spending a fortune. You can even offer snacks that are more or less good for you.

The trick is to keep things simple. Adjust to the reality of beach conditions. That means you don't want snacks that will wilt in the heat, or large containers that let sand infiltrate your treats. And you don't want to have to keep up with a lot of utensils or dishes.

For some easy, tasty and handy beach snack ideas, keep reading.