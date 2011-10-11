Freeze and Reheat: 10 Make-ahead Meals

" " Reheating meals from the freezer will save you a lot of time and money. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Busy days make for frazzled nights. Having a jam-packed schedule usually means something has to give, so it's not surprising that many of us frequently choose not to prepare dinner. One too many trips to the drive-thru though, and you'll notice the effects on both your wallet and your waistline.

Luckily, with a little planning, you can still have all the benefits of a home-cooked meal without the nightly preparation. Just use your kitchen's secret weapon: the freezer. Many meals are perfect for freezing and saving for those days when you only have time for a quick reheat.

We know, spending time now to save some later sounds great, but when are you supposed to come up with the minutes or hours required to to make extra meals for your freezer? You can make double when preparing meals and then freeze the extras, or schedule a weekend afternoon when you can devote a few hours to cooking several different dishes. Either way, let the food cool down before you freeze it.

What types of dishes work best for freezing and reheating? Read on for 10 great possibilities.