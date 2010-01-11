10 Leftover Foods that Are Better the Second Day

" " Why stuff yourself with pasta at dinner when you can eat half of the serving for another meal? ©2009 Jupiterimages Corporation

Pasta dishes served in restaurants often come in such huge portions that it's challenging to finish an entire serving in one sitting. Once you add in bread, salad and appetizers, it's a nearly impossible feat. Fortunately, pasta dishes store and reheat famously, turning lunch the next day into a special treat. Lasagna and other pastas featuring tomato-based sauces reheat especially well because the sauce has time to settle when stored overnight, which makes it less runny.

Although pasta reheats nicely in the microwave, a little extra effort can put leftovers on par with restaurant-quality entrees. When reheating on the stovetop, just cover a pan and warm pasta on the medium-low heat setting. Be sure to give it a stir every couple of minutes to avoid sticking or burning. The oven is another easy option. Simply set the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, place the pasta in a dish covered with aluminum foil and heat roughly 20 minutes, or until it has reached your desired temperature.