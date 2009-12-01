10 Homemade and Healthy Salad Dressings

" " Making your own salad dressing can be a healthy and inexpensive alternative to bottled dressings. See more sensational salad pictures. Hemera/ Thinkstock

"Lose Weight by Eating Gummi Bears!" "Get 5 Servings of Vegetables in One Glass of Chocolate Milk!" It seems there is a continuous stream of health and diet advice coming at us via TV, radio and the web. Some information makes sense; others, like the examples above, are ludicrous. Though it's hard to keep the details straight, thankfully, there's some consensus. When it comes to salads, research supports eating your fair share. After all, salads are:

a great source of fiber

an excellent way of getting multiple fruit and veggie servings

a filling dish that usually has a low calorie count

But, having a salad alone doesn't ensure good nutrition. Too much cheese, fried meats, and bread can ruin a healthy salad. Another culprit is the salad dressing itself. Often, store-bought dressings have lots of transfats (the "bad" fats), sugars, artificial ingredients, and a surprising number of calories. As for your non-fat options -- sometimes the bottle tastes better than the salad dressing itself.

So, what's a health-conscious, calorie-conscious person to do? Start from scratch! Homemade salad dressings give you the flexibility to use fresh, natural ingredients and make healthy substitutions where needed. Read on to learn what delicious, nutritious concoctions you can make in your own kitchen, all courtesy of TLC Cooking.