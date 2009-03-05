Ultimate Guide to the Nelson Wine Region

Nelson. You've probably never heard of this region on the northern edge of New Zealand's South Island, but if you ever take a journey to that part of the world, you shouldn't miss it. It's full of little surprises you won't want to pass up.
Nelson is a very small area in an already small country. Not much room for grape-growing here, but somehow it manages to rank eighth among wine-producing regions in New Zealand [source: Tourism]. There aren't too many people in Nelson, either -- it ranks 13th out of the country's 16 regions for population [source: Global Visas].
The wines of Nelson aren't widely distributed around the world, but they have a great reputation among Kiwis (New Zealand residents). The wine history may not reach back hundreds of centuries, but the Nelson region has incorporated wine as an important part of its culture. Another point of interest is the viniculture in the region that produces two of its most successful wines, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir [source: Kiwi Wineries].
