How to Buy a Good Bottle of Prosecco

You don't have to go to the slopes of Veneto, Italy, to determine which prosecco is best. Just look for the DOCG label, Anter says. It's an acronym for denominazione di origine controllata e garantita, which in English means controlled and guaranteed designation of origin.

"There's DOC prosecco and DOCG. DOC is made in the flatlands; these are the uninteresting, low-acidity grapes," he says. "DOCG is much higher quality. Most of it has to be picked by hand and grapes are grown at a higher altitude."

DOC and DOCG are certifications from the Italian government; they help buyers know what they're purchasing, and specify the production area, the method used for the wines and the quality of the wines. DOC (appellation d'origine contrôlée), which means controlled designation of origin isn't quite the same. You want to look for the "G" in DOCG. It's more stringent and basically a guarantee that the wine was evaluated and tasted by a government-licensed committee before it was bottled. Anter says to look for these certifications on the bottle's label or neck.

Anter's second trick for buying good wine? Skip the grocery store.

"I'm big on this for any wines: Go to your local wine shop," he says. "Grocery stores have to stock the wine in, say, 50 stores. When you do that, you essentially say this wine has to be mass produced — but wine isn't like something made out of a factory. When you bring up the yields, you diminish the quality."

Buying prosecco online is a good way to find a specific bottle, Anter says, but he still recommends shopping at your corner wine store because they often carry unique, small-batch prosecco bottles you won't find anywhere else. Two of Anter's favorite proseccos include the well-balanced Valdo Spumante 1926 and Sorelle Bronca, a prosecco known for its fresh, apple aroma.

