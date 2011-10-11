10 Frugal School Lunch Ideas

For many kids, lunch is the best time of the day. It's the time to hang out with friends, forget about classes and fill up their bellies. Packing lunch for kids can be a challenge -- there's that delicate balance of finding what's good for them, what's cost-effective and what they'll eat. If you can get two out of three, you're in pretty good shape!

When you prepare lunch at home you know what foods your kids are eating, ensuring they're getting both what they like and what's good for them. But putting together great lunches at home can get expensive if you're not careful about the ingredients you choose, and it's too easy to fall into a rut and make the same boring old thing. Not to worry! Whether they tote it in a brown bag, a modern insulated box or a retro Superman pail, these meals will make the cut in the lunchroom without cutting into your budget.