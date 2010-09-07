10 Things Your Barista Doesn't Want You to Know

" " What isn't she telling you? Jupiterimages/Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

Let's face it. If you're a coffee person, then your barista is one of the most important people in your life. On many a foggy morning and brain-dead afternoon, this man or woman -- this wizard -- has served up all the liquid energy your body longed for. Espressos. Lattes. Mochas. Cappuccinos. Hot. Iced. Flavored. You've sampled every caffeinated concoction at the café.

But have you ever wondered what this wizard might be hiding? Is he or she telling you everything there is to know about those coffee wares? Probably not. Lean in close and we'll tell you what the wizard won't.