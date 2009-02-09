Ultimate Guide to Southern Food

Whether you fancy Southern food, soul food or both, be prepared for a hearty meal that will no­t only tantalize your taste buds but also is a testament to a region's rich and diverse cultural history. While you're dining, why not ponder the following interesting facts about Southern food:

Sweet tea is a long-time staple of the South. It is made with black tea and is always served cold. Sugar is added while the tea is still hot, creating a sugar syrup that is diffused throughout the tea.

Redeye gravy is made with pan drippings (usually from frying country ham) and leftover coffee.

"Barbeque" varies across the South. It can consist of pulled pork shoulder (typical of the Carolinas) or ribs, either pork or beef. Texans might favor a mesquite-smoked brisket. Sauces are also influenced by location. In North Carolina, vinegar is a key sauce ingredient. In South Carolina, expect a mustard-based sauce [source: Hanson ].

Southern fried chicken breast typically has more than 400 calories in one 5.6-ounce piece. Twenty-seven percent of those calories come from fat [source: Diet Facts ].

Black-eyed peas are small beige beans that have a round black "eye" at the pea's inner curve. These can be bought fresh or dried.

Peanuts, which are legumes, are grown from Virginia to Texas. Half the annual crop is used to make peanut butter [source; Hanson ].

Key lime pie dates back to the mid-1800s, when sweetened condensed milk was introduced. Milk was not readily available in the Florida Keys, but sweetened condensed milk could be combined with key limes to make a delicious pie.

Pot likker is the liquid from cooked greens. This was drunk or made into a type of gravy.

Bourbon is the key alcoholic ingredient in mint julep. It was created by a Kentucky Baptist minister [source: Hanson ].

Fried Chicken: A Southern Religion Dredge or batter? Deep-fry or pan-fry? These are the details contemplated by Southern fried chicken zealots. Other elements of discourse: lard, oil or shortening? Marinate or brine? Salt and pepper, cayenne or Tabasco? Some cooks use several methods to get their fried chicken just right. One Atlanta restaurant brines the chicken in salt water for a day, then marinates it in buttermilk the next [source: Moskin]. ­

