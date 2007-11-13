Baking Mix Tips

Holiday Baked Goods Image Gallery With these tips, you can make brownie-mix brownies as moist and delicious as ones made from scratch. See more holiday baked goods pictures.


In today's fast-paced world, who has time to bake delicious brownies, biscuits, and other desserts from scratch? Luckily there are plenty of baking mixes available for making quick desserts that taste like you spent hours baking.

Here are two sure-fire mixes that'll have your home smelling like fresh-baked goodies in no time:

What to do with brownie mix

This mix makes baking brownies super easy. Follow these tips on how to go beyond the brownie and into show-stopping desserts.

What to do with biscuit baking mix

These tips won't leave you falling flat. Also known as pancake mix, these biscuit baking mixes lets you create a multitude of sweet and savory delights.

What to do with brownie mix

Brownies are a versatile dessert. Add nuts and it is a whole new dish.


Everybody loves brownies. And mixes make them oh-so-easy. But brownie mixes also can be the springboard for chocolatey show-stopper dessert creations such as cheesecakes, ice cream pies, soft cookies, crunchy biscotti, and even candy.

In general, brownie mixes come in two sizes: 10-1/4 and 19-1/2 ounces. Actual weights vary slightly in different parts of the country.

The smaller packages come in handy when you want to make a base for cheesecakes, pies, tarts, or bite-size candies. The family-size boxes are perfect when you want to make larger quantities, cookies, and bars.

When you have brownie mix, a quick dessert is only a few minutes away. For a deeper chocolate flavor, add strong coffee instead of water.

For a nuttier flavor, toast the nuts. Stir them into the batter or sprinkle them on top.

For a quick icing, top hot brownies with chocolate or peanut butter chips or miniature marshmallows.

Let stand a few minutes until spreadable. After spreading the melted topping, sprinkle with additional toppings, such as toasted nuts, flaked coconut, toffee bits, and/or small candies.

For layers of flavor, spread slightly melted jam over the top

of the cooled brownie mix; top with whipped cream, ice cream, or almonds.

Turn to the next page for tips on baking with biscuit mix.

What to do with biscuit baking mix

Biscuit mix is a solid foundation for many foods.
Biscuit mix is a solid foundation for many foods.


Biscuit baking mix is one of the most versatile baking mixes available. Convenient for main dishes, desserts, casseroles -- this multi-purpose mix most certainly isn't just for biscuits.

Baking mixes can provide a reliable foundation for all kinds of baked goods and yummy meals. They help you make quick and easy dishes by doing the mixing for you, and they're practically foolproof.

Biscuit baking mix was invented by a railroad dining car chef who kept a mixture of flour, lard, baking powder, and salt in a cooler so that he could whip up fresh hot biscuits at a moment's notice. A food company executive who rode the train was quite impressed when he arrived late for dinner yet had hot biscuits on his plate.

The first commercial product was introduced in 1931, and soon dozens of companies were offering their own versions.Today biscuit baking mix, which we now also call pancake mix, comes in several flavors and varieties.

Each brand offers recipes on the box and online for biscuits, cakes, cookies, bars, coffee cake, muffins, quick breads, waffles -- even casseroles, dumplings, and fried chicken.

