Baking Mix Tips

What to do with brownie mix

Brownies are a versatile dessert. Add nuts and it is a whole new dish.

Everybody loves brownies. And mixes make them oh-so-easy. But brownie mixes also can be the springboard for chocolatey show-stopper dessert creations such as cheesecakes, ice cream pies, soft cookies, crunchy biscotti, and even candy.

In general, brownie mixes come in two sizes: 10-1/4 and 19-1/2 ounces. Actual weights vary slightly in different parts of the country.

The smaller packages come in handy when you want to make a base for cheesecakes, pies, tarts, or bite-size candies. The family-size boxes are perfect when you want to make larger quantities, cookies, and bars.

When you have brownie mix, a quick dessert is only a few minutes away. For a deeper chocolate flavor, add strong coffee instead of water.

For a nuttier flavor, toast the nuts. Stir them into the batter or sprinkle them on top.

For a quick icing, top hot brownies with chocolate or peanut butter chips or miniature marshmallows.

Let stand a few minutes until spreadable. After spreading the melted topping, sprinkle with additional toppings, such as toasted nuts, flaked coconut, toffee bits, and/or small candies.

For layers of flavor, spread slightly melted jam over the top

of the cooled brownie mix; top with whipped cream, ice cream, or almonds.

