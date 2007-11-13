Whether you cook on a regular basis, only on the weekends, or only for special occasions, having certain kitchen appliances on hand makes your job much easier.
The following kitchen appliance tips will help guide you in choosing which appliances to purchase, how to purchase them, and how to use them in order to create wonderful dishes.
Many people are intimidated by pressure cookers, mostly because of the extremely high temperatures involved. Learn more about modern pressure cookers, and follow these helpful tips on how to use a pressure cooker with ease.
Everybody loves ice cream, but not too many people make it at home. Learn how to use an ice cream maker so that you can create your own tasty treats at home.
Food processors allow you to prepare meals in a fraction of the time it would usually take. Check out this page to learn more about all the different sizes available and how to use them.
Not all roasting pans are created equal. This page will help you decide what type, shape, and size roasting pan is best for the type of cooking you will be doing.
If there's one kitchen appliance that every household should have, a blender is the one. This whizzing and buzzing gadget quickly blends, chops, purées, and liquifies.
There's nothing like the smell and taste of freshly baked bread. Learn more about the different types, features, and how to choose the perfect bread maker for your home.
Waffles are a delicious treat any time of the day. This page will teach you how to pick and care for a waffle iron and how to make perfect waffles.
The stand mixer is one of the most helpful and easy-to-use kitchen appliances. Check out this page to learn how to choose and operate a stand mixer.
Cookie presses are fun to use anytime of the year, but especially around the holidays. Follow these helpful tips on how to use a cookie press to create fabulous treats.
