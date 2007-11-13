" " Learning some helpful kitchen appliance tips will help you create delicious meals. Matthew Moore

Whether you cook on a regular basis, only on the weekends, or only for special occasions, having certain kitchen appliances on hand makes your job much easier.

The following kitchen appliance tips will help guide you in choosing which appliances to purchase, how to purchase them, and how to use them in order to create wonderful dishes.

How to Use a Pressure Cooker

Many people are intimidated by pressure cookers, mostly because of the extremely high temperatures involved. Learn more about modern pressure cookers, and follow these helpful tips on how to use a pressure cooker with ease.

How to Use an Ice Cream Maker

Everybody loves ice cream, but not too many people make it at home. Learn how to use an ice cream maker so that you can create your own tasty treats at home.

How to Use a Food Processor

Food processors allow you to prepare meals in a fraction of the time it would usually take. Check out this page to learn more about all the different sizes available and how to use them.

How to Use a Roasting Pan

Not all roasting pans are created equal. This page will help you decide what type, shape, and size roasting pan is best for the type of cooking you will be doing.

How to Use a Blender

If there's one kitchen appliance that every household should have, a blender is the one. This whizzing and buzzing gadget quickly blends, chops, purées, and liquifies.

How to Use a Bread Maker

There's nothing like the smell and taste of freshly baked bread. Learn more about the different types, features, and how to choose the perfect bread maker for your home.

How to Use a Waffle Iron

Waffles are a delicious treat any time of the day. This page will teach you how to pick and care for a waffle iron and how to make perfect waffles.

How to Use a Stand Mixer

The stand mixer is one of the most helpful and easy-to-use kitchen appliances. Check out this page to learn how to choose and operate a stand mixer.

How to Use a Cookie Press

Cookie presses are fun to use anytime of the year, but especially around the holidays. Follow these helpful tips on how to use a cookie press to create fabulous treats.

Continue on to the next page to learn tips on how to use a pressure cooker -- one of the most feared kitchen appliances.

