Kitchen Appliance Tips

Q. I like waffles for breakfast, but I always prepare the frozen type when at home. I would like to purchase a waffle iron, but they seem to be messy. Are waffle irons as messy as they seem?

A. No, waffle irons are not messy. Actually, when using a waffle iron, fresh, steaming-hot homemade waffles are simple to make and so delicious too. In no time you can have a plate heaping with crispy waffles awaiting the topping of your choice.

Q. Can I use my waffle iron to make waffles for more than just breakfast dishes? Can you give me other ideas for lunch and dinner?

A. Waffles are perfect for breakfast, of course -- but also try them for lunch, dinner, and even dessert. Everyone loves butter and syrup toppings, but how about adding your favorite fresh fruit to your morning waffles?

Top those lunch or dinner waffles with anything you like -- tuna salad -- to make a quick and hearty meal. And who can resist ice cream and chocolate syrup on top of waffles for a grand finale?

Q. Are waffle irons available in different shapes and sizes?

A. Waffle irons come in different sizes and shapes but all work just about the same. The magic of the waffle iron is that it takes a basic batter and turns it into a crispy and puffy treat perfect for everyone's tastes. Let your family and friends complement your creation with their favorite toppings.

Q. I just purchased a waffle iron. Can you give me tips on how to use it correctly?

A. Follow the helpful tips below to make perfect waffles in a snap.

Before you begin cooking, always coat the inside of the waffle iron (grid plate) with nonstick cooking spray or wipe with a paper towel lightly coated with oil. Be careful that you don't get a buildup of oil on the grid plate as this will impart an off flavor to your waffles.

Once the waffle iron is hot, it's time to add the batter. When doing so, do not fill the entire grid plate with batter as there will be no room for expansion and batter will overflow the sides of the waffle iron.

Every waffle iron has a signal to let you know when the waffle is done. As a general rule, however, a waffle is done when steam no longer escapes from the waffle iron and the waffle is lightly browned and crispy.

Don't throw away leftover waffles -- simply save them for a quick breakfast, dinner, or dessert. Let them cool completely and then wrap in plastic wrap and freeze. To serve them, pop the frozen waffles into the toaster.

Finally, be sure that the waffle iron is clean before storing it. For simple and quick cleanup, unplug the waffle iron while it is still warm. Slightly dampen several paper towels, place them on the grill plate, and close the waffle iron. Once the steam stops, open the waffle iron and remove the paper towels -- your waffle iron is sparkling clean in just seconds.

