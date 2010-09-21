10 Foods We Love to Hate

" " Liver in your strudel? Organ-stuffed pastry is probably one food you and your toddler can agree to dislike. Think you know your food? Test your skills with this image gallery. Photodisc/ Thinkstock

"What is that? Why are you eating it? How are you eating it without a 50,000-foot pole?"

Picky toddlers with advanced verbal skills? More like adults with serious food prejudices. While not quite as finicky as those of 3-year-olds, full-grown taste buds have some strong opinions -- and some aren't even based on taste. Sometimes, they're carried over from childhood.

Advertisement

Sometimes, food hate comes from a different place entirely.

Everyone's food preferences are different, of course, but there are some distastes that, if not universal, at least have a pretty wide following. Here, 10 of the foods we love to hate and suggestions on how we might get past a few of our culinary prejudices.

We'll begin with a great piece of bait. What did this little fish ever do to you anyways?