10 Easy Low-sodium Recipes for Dinner

One of the best things you can do for your health is to monitor your sodium intake. Beyond the obvious immediate effects like puffy fingers, swollen feet and a bloated belly, sodium can contribute to more serious health problems such as high blood pressure and fluid retention. Your physical appearance is one thing, but your overall health is quite a different story. And it's not something to mess around with.

Many packaged foods have way more sodium in a single serving than you should be eating in a full day, and a lot of supposedly healthy recipes contain hidden sources of sodium, so you should always take a look at the nutrition breakdown before choosing one. One teaspoon of salt has 2,300 milligrams of sodium, which is 300 milligrams more than the recommended daily allowance. A low-sodium diet means eating no more than 1,500 milligrams of the stuff daily, so to make things a bit simpler, we've compiled 10 dinner recipes that are easy on the salt -- and you.